Ninja Duo 2-in-1 Blender with Integrated Nutri Ninja is down to £89.99 in this Black Friday deal at Amazon

This Ninja Duo 2-in-1 Blender with Integrated Nutri Ninja and Auto iQ is a bit of a monster, but in a good way. When it comes to food prep and drink-making it does the lot, which is down to oodles of power from the 1500watt motor. With a nigh on £50 saving you get an awful lot for your money too, as this gadget is effectively two appliances in one. Better still, it comes with a host of accessories that let you squeeze even more out of its potential, with a 2.1 litre pitcher and a trio of Tritan cups completing the picture.

This dynamic duo consists of the main high capacity jug blender, which is complemented by the Nutri Ninja that can squeeze every last bit of nutrients from your favourite foodstuffs. All that power from the motor is helped along the way thanks to multiple programmes and speed settings, which makes this bit of kit perfect for producing all sorts of delicious offerings, ranging from frozen drinks through to cocktails, desserts, sauces and soup.

Ninja Duo 2-in-1 Blender with Integrated Nutri Ninja £89.99 | was £139.94 | Save £49.95 at Amazon This awesome combination comes complete with a stack of goodies that let you get the best from its charms. Alongside the 1500 watt power base there’s a formidable crushing blade, pro extractor blade along with a range of Tritan cups, plus sip and seal lids. Everything, basically, to whip up a culinary storm. This deal will be gone by Cyber Monday.View Deal

If you’re pretty much hopeless in the kitchen then this Ninja Duo 2-in-1 Blender with Integrated Nutri Ninja pairing will come to your aid. Indeed, the pre-set Auto-iQ programmes take a lot of the guesswork out of getting recipes right.

It’s therefore easy to make the likes of smoothies, sophisticated salads, ice cream and even tasty cookies with little in the way of manual effort. What are you waiting for?

