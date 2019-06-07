New Simba Hybrid duvet uses space-inspired tech to regulate your temperature

UK mattress company Simba has developed a new duvet that it says can give you a better night’s sleep. Starting from £95, the all-season Simba Hybrid duvet with Stratos technology was inspired by the space suits worn by astronauts: if you start to become too hot, it’ll cool you down; if your temperature drops, it’ll warm you up.

On paper, it looks like a new contender for the title of best duvet, removing the need for separate summer and winter duvets, and freeing up valuable storage space in the process.

But does the new Simba Hybrid duvet really work? Well, we’re testing one at the moment, and so far we think it’s excellent. In fact, it’s so good it has made it to the top of our best duvet buying guide (full review coming shortly).

Firstly, it does a great job of regulating your temperature. We’ve only tested it during the spring and early summer so far, but we have tried it with the windows open during some surprisingly cold spring nights, and can confirm we stayed snug when the room temperature was markedly cold, and pleasantly cool during warmer nights.

It also has a pleasing weight to it: it’s light, but has enough substance to feel cosy when you want it to. Whether that will still be the case deep in the depths of winter – when we want a duvet we can really snuggle into – we’re not fully convinced, but we certainly don’t doubt its warming capabilities.

Sack off tog ratings: Simba's all-season Hybrid Duvet aims to keep you comfortable all year round

Here comes the science part... The way it works, says Simba, is down to three key layers. On top, a temperature-regulating Stratos outer layer uses phase-change technology to react to the environment around you, absorbing heat when you become warmer, and releasing it back as you cool down.

In the middle is a hypoallergenic fibre layer with semi-conducting minerals. These also dissipate heat, helping you maintain a steady temperature and sleep for longer. Finally, a vegan-friendly BCI cotton layer adds a soft, breathable layer for extra comfort.

We'll come back to you with a full review shortly, but what we can say for now is that the new Simba Hybrid duvet is certainly very, very comfortable. (Also, we like how the super-soft filing is stitched into square pockets, so you don’t end up with lumps in one corner and sparse areas of duvet cover in another.)

The Simba Hybrid duvet with Stratos technology comes in four sizes: single – 135x200cm (£95), double – 200x200cm (£145), king – 225x220cm (£175) and super king (£260x220cm). Head over to the Simba website for more details.