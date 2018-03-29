New £199 GoPro Hero gains rear screen but drops 4K recording

GoPro has just added a new, cheaper Hero camera to its lineup of action cameras.

Simply called 'Hero', the new action camera features a 2-inch touch display, is waterproof to 30 feet, and costs just £199 ($199 in the US).

The new Hero is a similar price to the existing GoPro Session, but features the Hero6's design and touchscreen, making it more user-friendly.

It also features advanced functions such as voice control, video stabilisation, and compatibility with the GoPro smartphone app.

That's very impressive for an action camera which costs less than £200.

The main differences lie in the image quality. While the range-topping Hero6 Black can record in 4K, the new Hero tops out a 1440p at 60fps (which is still pretty respectable), and photo quality is limited to 10-megapixels.

Of course, the Hero is also compatible the GoPro's extensive range of accessories and mounts.

Whether the new entry-level model replaces the Session is currently unclear. The Verge reports that GoPro will continue to sell the compact model, and that the "company says it simply wanted to get a touchscreen into its entry-level model".

But we've checked GoPro's website and it seems the Session's existence has been erased.

We've reached out to GoPro for clarification.