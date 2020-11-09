New MacBook Pro benchmarks leak, and they'll have Apple fans buzzing

Apple's new MacBook Pros are going to be fast. Even faster than we thought. That’s what we’ve learnt from a leaked benchmark, which shows a mystery device running Apple’s ARM-based A14X Bionic processor – and outperforming an Intel Core i9 MacBook Pro 16-inch. It makes Apple's 'One More Thing' event even more exciting.

The leak comes via Wccftech, which says that the benchmarks come from an unnamed Apple device with an A14X chip being tested with Geekbench 5. The device scored 1,634 in single-core performance and 7,220 in multi-core.

That’s not only much faster than the iPad Air (2020) – which uses the regular A14 chip (rather than a beefed-up 'X' version), and scores 1,583 for single-core and 4,198 for multi-core – but also the 16-inch MacBook Pro with an Intel Core i9 inside. That scored 1,096 in single-core and 6,869 in multi-core, making the new device a pretty major step up.

If it is indeed the new Apple Silicon MacBook Pro – and that seems very likely – then we’re even more excited about the new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air than we were already.

Apple's new MacBook Pros: more cores and more power

The benchmarks have revealed more than just sheer speed. The A14X Bionic appears to have eight cores with a base clock speed of 1.8GHz, boostable to 3.1GHz. That means it’s the first A-series CPU to really smash through the 3GHz barrier: the existing A14 Bionic only just crossed it with a maximum clock speed of 3.01GHz.

The imminent A14X Bionic may be the fastest A-series CPU yet, but the top-end Intel and AMD processors are still a lot faster. However, the A series processors are mobile processors and speed isn’t the single most important thing about them – and of course processor cores are only part of the picture. There’s also the GPU – 4 cores in the existing A14 – and the Neural Engine, which was upped from 8 cores to 16 in the current A series chip. Both of those have a significant effect on performance too, and tend to be improved with each new release.

Processor speed matters, of course, but A series processors are also designed for extreme portability and energy efficiency, and that could enable Apple to make ever-lighter, longer-lasting laptops. The cost savings of in-house CPUs could be significant too: we don’t think Apple is likely to cut the price of its products, but it may use the savings to introduce new technologies, particularly display technologies such as OLED or mini-LED, without having to raise the price of the machines.

Of course, it’s important to take all leaks with a big pinch of salt, but the figures we’re looking at are in keeping with the evolution of Apple processors: the three-core Apple A11 was clocked at up to 2.39GHz, the six-core A12 went up to 2.49GHz and the current A14 Bionic has six cores and has been clocked at up to 3.01GHz. So 3.1GHz is hardly magical thinking.

We’ll find out soon enough whether the leak is accurate: Apple’s One More Thing event, which is expected to launch the new Apple Silicon MacBooks, is on 10 November. We’re expecting to see Apple Silicon versions of the 13-inch MacBook Air, the 13-inch MacBook Pro and the 16-inch MacBook Pro.