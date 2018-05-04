New iPhones will get turbo-charged from 0 to 50% in 30 minutes, with no adapter

The new iPhone XI , iPhone SE 2 and iPhone XL , or whatever they end up being called, just got a new leak that points to a top fast charging feature that finally comes as bought.

According to supply chain sources, cited on China’s Weibo , Apple plans to include new USB–C power adapters that come with USB-C to Lightning cables. That should mean faster fast charging, right out of the box.

If this rumour proves to be accurate that 18W USB–C charging option should mean a 0 to 50% charge will be possible in just 30 minutes and 80% in an hour. Presumably that figure will vary depending on device type and battery size.

Apple has already begun transitioning to USB-C with its Mac lineup, so this move that could offer the same charger for its iPhones and iPads, makes a lot of sense.

Apple’s current iPhone 8 , iPhone 8 Plus , iPhone X and iPad Pro all offer this kind of fast charging but require a USB–C MacBook power adapter, or third party equivalent, to be bought seperately, as well as a Lightning to USB–C cable.

At the moment Apple doesn’t allow third parties to make USB-C to Lightning cables but according to the report that may change in 2019.