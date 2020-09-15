New iPad Air 2020: release date, price, news and rumours – everything you need to know

The new iPad Air 2020 model looks set to announced at tonight's Apple Event, alongside the Apple Watch Series 6, cheaper Apple Watch SE and (we hope) maybe the iPhone 12.

• How to watch the September 2020 Apple Event

The iPad Air 4 is rumoured to bring more features in from the iPad Pro line up, including perhaps an updated design to match Apple's more expensive tablets, including the flattened edges, thin bezels and a screen with rounded corners.

That would make a certain amount of sense – it's a little odd at the moment that Apple makes a 10.2-inch iPad with Apple Pencil support, but also a 10.5-inch iPad Air with Apple Pencil support. A new design (and, probably, screen size) for the iPad Air would help differentiate the two. A design change would also likely mean that the tablet uses the superior Apple Pencil 2 instead.

There will be other changes too, including a possible price increase – we hope Apple doesn't push the price up much though, because the current iPad Air sits in a real price/performance sweet spot.

Depending on which leaker you believer, the iPad Air is either going to arrive at tonight's Apple Event (with an on-sale shortly after, most likely), or in March 2021.

New iPad Air 2020: Price

One report says that the price of the iPad Air 2020 may start from $649 (would would likely translate to between £599 and £649), which is a pretty big hike up from the $499/£479 price for the current iPad Air.

The 11-inch iPad Pro starts from $799/£769, so this would suggest a move more towards pro features, in line with the rumours about a more advanced screen design.

New iPad Air 2020: specs & features

The rumours suggest a design change the iPad Air to make the squared-edge and round-corner look of the current iPad Pros. This would also likely mean a change to using the wirelessly-charged Apple Pencil 2nd gen, which needs this design change for its pairing and charging process.

The fancier screen tech required for rounded corners, plus the extra Apple Pencil tech, is probably part of what will push the claimed price upwards. There would also be Face ID security instead of Touch ID, which is more complex too.

One rumour says that the new iPad Air will be powered by an A14X Apple processor – a more powerful version of what will be in the iPhone 12. But this seems more likely if the tablet comes out next year, after the iPhone 12 has a chance to debut the A14 processor first. For a new chip design to debut in anything other than an iPhone is almost unheard of… the only time it's ever happened before was Apple's second-ever chip, the A5.

Our guess would be that the iPad Air will use the A13 chip from the iPhone 11 Pro – a simple but effective upgrade over the A12 chip from the iPhone X that powers the current iPad Air. But there are certainly a lot of well-informed people saying they're sure the A14 will feature here…

We doubt the screen on the iPad Air 2020 will have the 120Hz ProMotion feature of the iPad Pro, but it will reportedly be either 10.8 or 11 inches, making either almost the same or exactly the same size as the iPad Pro 11-inch.

It was reportedly have a standard 12MP wide-angle rear camera, with nothing else fancy going on – there won't be the LiDAR 3D scanner or dual-lens setup of the new iPad Pro.