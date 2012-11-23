New Chelsea manager Rafa Benitez brings iPad coaching app to Stamford Bridge

Tech-obsessed Chelsea manager Rafa Benitez is aiming to turn his new team's season around with his very own iPad app for football coaches

New Chelsea boss Rafael Benitez will be looking to get the best out of the club's expensively-assembled group of international stars using an iPad coaching app, the Spaniard developed himself.

Former Liverpool and Valencia manager Benitez, who'll be leading Lampard, Terry, Torres and co until the end of the current season, pioneered the Globall Coach Lite app alongside a team of fellow coaches.

The £4.99 app, which is the pared-down version of a much more comprehensive program, helps coaches select and manage their squads, create training exercises, tinker with formations and positions and create match analysis.

Benitez told Pocket-Lint that the app is the perfect training ground tool for coaches: "A lot of people have iPads now. But I haven't seen anything like this program. A lot of them (coaches) have a PC, which they can use to download videos, etc. But to go to the pitch with this, this level of information and the way you can change everything, I haven't seen this."

Benitez said the idea came from the hours he spent, as a young coach, preparing videos on potential transfer targets.

"When I was a young coach. I had two VHS videp players and I was using both to prepare my case for my players. I would spend maybe five hours in the morning to prepare clips. With this technology you can do things like that," he said snapping his fingers.

The Globall Coach Lite app is £4.99, but there are Premier (£50) and Elite versions (£300) also available. Let's see if the methods can help Benitez get Chelsea's season back on track.

Via: Pocket-Lint