New Amazon Fire TV with HDR (as well as 4K and Alexa) incoming, here's what you need to know

Amazon looks like it’s getting ready to unveil its latest Fire TV, just in time for that new Apple TV 4K release date.

The Amazon landing page for its current Fire TV says it’s unavailable. Rumours have previously shared what we can expect from the updated versions of the Fire TV and Fire TV Stick. Plus a new third Fire TV device.

AFTVNews leaked an image of the two new devices. The Stick now looks more like a box that plugs into the back of a TV with a built-in HDMI cable. The Fire TV itself is a cube with Echo style blue LED light bar around the top. While Alexa is already on the Amazon Fire TV Stick via the remote control, the new Fire TV box looks like it’ll always be listening like the Echo Dot using far-field microphones so you can control it from anywhere in the room. At last controlling TV with voice alone should actually work, if Alexa is involved.

Both models will apparently support 4K and HDR at 60 fps. The Stick should be more affordable at sub £50 but the new Fire TV, that effectively includes Echo Dot functionality, will likely be more than £100.

There will also be a third, mid-range Fire TV, for those that don’t want to shell out for 4K and HDR. A leaked benchmark suggests this will have 2GB of RAM, 8GB of storage and run a 1.5GHz processor for between $60 and $80 (£45 - £60).

Here’s hoping Amazon’s site updates soon with all the new TV goodness.