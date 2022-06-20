Tom Holland's Uncharted movie gets a Netflix release date

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland as everyone's favourite plucky hero, Nathan Drake, and Mark Walhberg as a mustacheless, Victor "Sully" Sullivan, has been confirmed to be hitting Netflix next month.

As reported by What's On Netflix (opens in new tab), the Sony action-adventure flick will be available to stream in the US from July 15th, 2022. No release date has been shared as to when other regions will be able to watch the movie on Netflix, although we likely won't have that long to wait.

The reason behind Netflix getting the Uncharted movie is due to a streaming distribution deal between the company and Sony that sees all theatrical releases come to the platform first. It's expected to be on Netflix for around 18 months before being released to further streaming services such as Disney Plus (more likely Hulu) and Amazon Prime Video.

"Street-smart Nathan Drake (Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Wahlberg) to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada," reads the film's synopsis.

"What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother...but only if they can learn to work together."

Check out the trailer for Uncharted below:

Directed by Ruben Fleischer (Venom and Zombieland), Uncharted is based on the best-selling video games of the same name, although bears little resemblance to the series outside of character names. Critical reception was heavily mixed to negative, still, audiences generously helped the movie reach more than $400 million at the global box office. There's a good chance a sequel is in the works.

As someone who adores the video game series (I have an Uncharted tattoo), Uncharted was massively disappointing with woeful casting choices – Wahlberg being the worst of the lot. It also contained a poor story, cheap jokes and simply no heart which made the games so special, so I cannot recommend it.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is available on PS5 (Image credit: Naughty Dog)

What I can recommend are the fantastic games from Naughty Dog, the studio that made The Last of Us and the original Crash Bandicoot games. Uncharted: The Nathan Drake and Uncharted; Legacy of Thieves Collection can be found on PlayStation. Together these make up all five Indiana Jones-like globetrotting adventures. You'll be hard-pressed to find a better experience, in or outside of games.

The Uncharted movie stars Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle and Antonio Banderas. It will be available on Netflix in the US from July 15th, 2022.