NASA starts posting space videos to YouTube in glorious 4K

Have you always dreamt of venturing into outer space? Well, until the once in a lifetime trip comes, NASA has you covered. The US space agency has started uploading 4K videos to YouTube at 60 frames per second, providing a breathtaking look at the daily life of an astronaut.

We've seen space videos before, but nothing quite like this. NASA is starting to post 4K videos at a spiffing 60 frames per second to its ReelNASA YouTube channel. Indeed, the most scenic job in the world is getting the Ultra HD treatment, all for our viewing pleasure.

NASA has kicked off its new wave of 4K content with a beautiful 20-second teaser (featured below text) which provides a brief glimpse at the kind of mind-blowing videos we're in for.

"The view of life in space is getting a major boost with the introduction of 4K Ultra High-Definition video, providing an unprecedented look at what it's like to live and work aboard the International Space Station. " NASA said on the ReelNASA channel. "This important new capability will allow researchers to acquire high resolution - high frame rate video to provide new insight into the vast array of experiments taking place".

YouTube videos that offer 4K resolution and run at 60 frames per second first became available in March, so NASA is one of the first channels to utilise the futuristic format.

It's worth noting that most devices aren't equipped to support 4K content at 60 fps, so ensure you've got the specs first. You'll need a display that can handle 3840 x 2160, otherwise the videos might look worse than before. If you click the cog at the bottom right, you can change the resolution and frame rate to see the quality difference.

And if you like what you see, be sure to follow the ReelNASA channel where more awesome 4K space videos will be uploaded from here on out.