Motorola Stream wireless earphones now available in the UK

Motorola has launched its Stream wireless earphones in the UK. The in-ear headphones are currently on exclusive sale at Argos, with other retailers and territories set to follow towards the end of the month.

Motorola states the Stream "are perfect for commuting, active lifestyle or relaxing" and feature silicon ear pieces, 6mm drivers, LiPo batteries capable of delivering a two hour playtime per charge, and a bespoke charging case that itself can deliver a further two full charges (granting a total of six hours of playtime when on the go).

The Motorola Stream wireless earphones are also water-resistant (Ipx4 splashproof), dust resistant and, retailing as they do at only £79.99, very much at the more affordable end of the market. Most crucially, the Stream are also 100 per cent compatible with both the Siri and Google Now personal assistants, meaning that no matter which platform you are currently using, that functionality carries over. Hands-free calls are very much a go.

For more information about the Motorola Stream head on over to its product details page.