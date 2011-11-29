Motorola MOTOACTV UK release date confirmed as December 1st

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

Combining the design and PMP abilities of the iPod Nano and the fitness monitoring credentials of Nike+ the Motorola MOTOACTV is on its way

Having formally unveiled its first sports centric music player come training device last month alongside the Android 2.3 RAZR handset, Motorola has today officially confirmed the Motorola MOTOACTV UK release date.



Formerly tipped with an unknown December arrival Motorola looks set to follow through with the newly confirmed Motorola MOTOACTV release date to see the device made available to consumers this Thursday, December 1st.



Motorola MOTOACTV Features



Boasting a 1.6-inch touchscreen display with lifestyle and activity protecting Corning Gorilla glass the MOTOACTV allows users to monitor workouts from the compact PMP with distance, timing, heartrate and speed information replayed via the wrist, arm or handlebar mountable display.



With 8GB of internal storage the USB chargeable and PC connecting MOTOACTV can pair with a number of Android handsets allow users to accept calls or read texts remotely from the device.



Plumping the MOTOACTV's already impressive audio abilities the sports companion plays host to the ability to craft special workout playlists based on previous workouts with data collected around the cross correlation of certain tracks and athlete performance used to create motivational musical offerings.



Motorola MOTOACTV Price



With just days to go until the Motorola MOTOACTV is made available to the British public and with less than a month till Christmas attention turns to the previously ambiguous Motorola MOTOACTV price. Far from cheap and considerably more expensive than the similarly sized and, with apps, similarly functioning iPod Nano the MOTOACTV is to land with a hefty £249.99 price tag.



What do you make of the upcoming Motorola MOTOACTV, future of fitness tech or blatant Nano replica? Let us know via the comments box below.



