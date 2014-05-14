Motorola Moto G Ferrari Edition unveiled

Motorola has given its excellent Moto G handset a *very* limited edition makeover...

Motorola has quietly announced a Mexico-exclusive Moto G Ferrari Edition alongside the new super affordable Moto E.

Alongside its more premium styling, the Moto G Ferrari Edition also comes with a specs boost. For instance, it comes with 16GB of internal storage, compared to the 8GB of storage found in the bog standard Moto G.

Looks wise, it – perhaps unsurprisingly – features the Ferrari logo along with a red speaker and a kevlar back with a dot colour finish.

Other than that, the specs remain largely the same. It comes with the same 4.5-inch 1280 x 720 display, Snapdragon 400 processor, 5-megapixel camera with LED flash and the latest Android 4.4 KitKat operating system found in the Moto G.

The Moto G Ferrari is expected to go on sale next month for around £230. There's no word on whether or not the company will be launching the handset around the world yet. We'll keep you in the loop if we hear anything.