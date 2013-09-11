Motorola Droid 5 details leak

Specifications suggest it will be a mid-range phone

By

More details about the rumoured Motorola Droid 5 have leaked.

The leak includes new pictures of the rumoured handset. They were published by Phone Arena.

Last month, the first images of the phone emerged, showing Motorola handset with a physical keyboard.

According to the latest leak, the Motorola Droid 5 will come with a 4.3-inch screen with a resolution of 720 by 1280. It is also said to come with a dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Plus processor and Adreno 255 GPU.

The rumoured 1GB of RAM hints that Motorola sees the next Droid phone as mid-to-low tier handset.

It is said to come with 16GB of storage, with a microSD slot.

Despite its mid-range specifications, it is rumoured that the Droid 5 will come with wireless charging and and NFC support.

One thing that won't be carried over from the Droid 4 though is the splash-proofing. Unlike its predecessor, the Droid 5 will be neither dust, nor water resistant according to the leak.

There is no word on when Motorola may be considering to launch the handset. However, the images appear to suggest that it is in a late stage of development. As such, it is likely to land on shelves before the end of the year.

