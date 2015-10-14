Video: There are 24 Aston Martin Vulcans in the world. We've got this one…

More people have been F1 champions than will own this car, but we got to ride in it

By

How would you feel riding in the most powerful car Aston Martin has ever built? T3 went to the Paul Ricard Circuit near Marseille to experience Aston Martin's track-only supercar… hypercar… megacar if you will, the Vulcan.

The car features Castrol's new oil-change technology, Nexcel. Only 24 of these vehicles have been made with racing in mind (it has a huge 7.0 litre engine that delivers a whopping 800bhp).

Oh, and you'll need £1.8 million to own one, too.

Also check out Aston Martin DB10 breaks cover in new behind-the-scenes Spectre footage

