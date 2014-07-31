Modbook Pro X: turn your 15" MacBook into a tablet

In terms of crazy, this thing's up there with rabid dogs, the Joker from Batman, and standing on the left side of London Underground escalators on a Monday morning.

Californian firm Modbook Inc. are offering MacBook Pro owners the chance to have their beloved laptop's innards chucked about until they're left with a ruddy OSX tablet.

The 'Modbook Pro X' is described as 'the world's most powerful and largest-screen tablet computer', and will ship with up a 15.4-in 2880 x 1800 Retina display, and a Wacom digitizer pen that offers 2,048 levels of pressure sensitivity.

You can order your Pro X with some hefty specs, including a 2.8GHz quad-core i7 CPU, a dedicated Nvidia GeForce GT750M graphics card, and up to 32Gb of RAM. That's mental for a slate, folks.

The Pro X weighs in at just over 2kg and measures up at a 3.4" thickness, so it's not even that cumbersome considering the brain-melting hardware.

"Think about it this way: the Modbook Pro X takes fully standards-compliant tablet hardware and a Retina-display MacBook Pro and merges them together," says Modbook Inc.

"Your MacBook Pro functionality is preserved and new Modbook Pro X features are seamlessly integrated with it. Pen, screen rotation, tablet input, every hardware and software feature — all work Mac-style right out of the box, with any application."

It's nicked plenty of other features from the MacBook too, including a HDMI port capable of 4K streaming, two 20Gbps Thunderbolt 2 ports, and an integrated Intel GPU to work in sync with the Nvidia card.

There's also an easel-cum-keyboard available too so you're good to go with word-processing, while the Wacom pen will suit creative types looking to get some design work done.

There's even eyes-free keybars set on the rear of the device that allow for easy CMD controls when you're Photoshopping or InDesigning on the fly.

Modbook Inc has turned to Kickstarter to raise the dough to bring its Modbook Pro X to life, so far managing to pull in about $20,000 of a $150,000 target.

If you're looking to snag your very own powerhouse tablet, it'll cost you a staggering $3999 (£2369-ish). Alternatively, you can send in your own MacBook Pro with Retina display and they'll chop it to bits for a slightly leaner - but assuredly bankrupting - $1999 (about £1184).

Source Kickstarter

Via MacRumors