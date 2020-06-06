Microsoft's Surface Pro sale discounts select Surface Pro 7 bundles, Surface Pro X laptops, and more

Microsoft's Surface Pro sale is going on now and it's offering some of the best two-in-one touch screen laptops available with huge discounts, and for a limited time over at Microsoft.com you can save on select Surface Pro laptops – up to $400 off select models!

With sales on the Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro 6, Surface Pro X and more, there's a laptop for everyone. Looking for the best student laptop to get your essay's written on? Maybe you're starting a new business and want the best laptop to help you get started. The Surface Pro series laptops come in a variety of configurations, offering the perfect setup at the perfect price for those seeking a new laptop.

Surface Pro 7 VS Surface Pro X

For those who may be wondering what exactly the differences are between Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 and Surface Pro X laptops, both provide a very similar experience in terms of specs. The Surface Pro X, however, provides a bit more style and sophistication to it's design and features a slightly better web cam for video calls.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review: a solid, reliable laptop missing innovation

The cheap Surface Pro 7 deals are where you should be looking first, with discounts of up to $330 on the standard model you can get Microsoft's flagship 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop for under $1000. If you can handle going a generation older, though, the Surface Pro 6 will provide bigger savings with discounts of up to $400 off.

Read on to see our top picks for Microsoft's cheap Surface Pro deals, or head on over to Microsoft.com to browse the entire selection of cheap Surface Pro laptops on sale now!

Best Cheap Surface Pro Deals

Microsoft's Surface Pro Sales & Deals

Microsoft Store Online Trade-In Program | Get at least $100 trade in value on eligible devices

Head over to Microsoft.com to purchase one of Microsoft's new Surface laptops and get a trade-in value of at least $100 on select eligible devices. Upgrade that old laptop to a modern day powerhouse with a little extra credit to help get you started!View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 | Save up to $330 on select Surface Pro 7 laptops for a limited time

Sporting a 10th Gen Intel i5 CPU, 8GB of memory and a 256GB SSD, the Surface Pro 7 leads Microsoft's line of 2-in-1 laptops. Designed for those who need a powerful work laptop with complete freedom, Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 can be yours at an excellent price.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Book 2 | Save up to $200 on select Surface Book 2 laptops for a limited time

Available in both 13.5" and 15" models, you can save up to $200 for a limited on Microsoft's Surface Book 2 tablet two-in-one laptop. Built with specs that put some of the best desktop PCs to shame, the Surface Book 2 is a perfect on-the-go companion.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro X | Save up to $320 on select Surface Pro X laptops for a limited time

Grab the Surface Pro X up to $320 off for a limited time at Microsoft. This 13" touch screen 2-in-1 laptop features Microsoft's SQ1 processor, an ultra advanced ARM that provides excellent power at low wattage to deliver optimal battery life and performance.

View Deal

