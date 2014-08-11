Microsoft says Windows Phone now touts 300,000 apps

The latest figures out of Redmond reveal some good growth in its Windows Phone app store...

Microsoft's nudged over an update to its 'Microsoft by the Numbers' stats page, revealing that Windows Phone now offers up upwards of 300,000 apps.

"The Windows Phone Store features more than 300,000 apps and games. Hundres more are added every day," says Microsoft in the update, first spooted by WPCentral.

Microsoft's mobile OS hit 100,000 Windows Phone apps back in June 2012, followed by the 200,000 milestone in December 2013.

That means we've seen an impressive 100,000 new apps in about six months, since the new figures were totalled up at the end of June this year.

"In the past year alone the Windows and Windows Phone app catalog has grown 94%, while the number of active developers has grown by 50%," says a Microsoft spokesperson, speaking to TheNextWeb.

It's good news for Microsoft, but the figure pales in comparison to competitor app stores unfortunately.

The App Store for iOS had 1.2-million apps in June, and Android's Google Play store now touts about 1.3-million apps.

Source Microsoft

Via WPCentral, TheNextWeb