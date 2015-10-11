Microsoft’s new Lumia 950 and 950 XL to arrive at Carphone Warehouse

Carphone Warehouse is one of the first retailers to confirm that it will stock both the Microsoft Lumia 950 and Lumia 950 XL from the phone's launch a few days ago.

The UK's largest mobile phone retailer is inviting customers to register their interest in these striking handsets that offer the best Windows 10 experience combined with sturdy specs to give you a PC like smartphone experience.

Unlike Apple's latest iPhone 6s, Microsoft's new handsets can be charged up to 50% capacity in 30 minutes, combined with wireless charging functionality, makes the Lumia 950 and Lumia 950XL the winning smartphone perfect for those of you constantly on the move. The corking 20MP rear camera is perfect for budding photographers, and the 5.2/ 5.7-inch full HD display, means the depth and quality of your photo's will look superb.

Of course if you want to get your hands on either of Microsoft's new handsets you'll be able to get them on any network at Carphone Warehouse. If you want to buy the handsets out right the Lumia 950 is set to retail around the £450 mark, and the 950XL will set you back around £550.

At a cheaper price than Apple's latest entry into the smartphone market (£539 for the 6s and £619 for the 6s Plus) these smartphone's are a much cheaper alternative for non-Apple lovers.

• Check out our full run-down of Microsoft's new handsets