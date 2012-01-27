Microsoft Kinect used to bring interactive theme park to life

The world's first 4D avatar theme park has been brought to life by the inclusion of 3D projectors, holograms and Microsoft's gaming peripheral Kinect

The league of ingenious uses for Microsoft's controller-free motion sensing gaming peripheral Kinect just added its latest member with South Korean theme park Live Park using the system to create a number of interactive rides.



Creating what is being touted as the 'world's first 4D avatar theme park' Live Park combines a selection of 3D video and augmented reality environments with Microsoft's gaming add-on to allow visitors to experience a truly interactive day out.



'Live Park' is composed of 65 attractions over 7 thematic stages and uses state of the art 3D video, holograms and augmented reality technology to create a seamless story,” the company said. “Visitors and their avatars move through the theme park's stages interacting with the attractions using RFID wristbands and Kinect sensors to recognize their gestures, voices and faces.”



Located near Seoul the Live Park took two years to bring to life with the $13 million (£8.29m) theme park featuring a host of experiences that make use of emerging technologies to entertain up to 3,000 visitors at a time.



Whilst the park's 'Ender Mirror' allows visitors to take pictures of themselves through a mirror that features an integrated 'smile engine', the 'Live Square' boasts the “world's most advanced avatar game in the world's largest interactive projection square stretching over 150 meters.”



Are interactive virtual theme parks the future? Will they eventually replace the high octane rides of current theme park offerings? Let us know what you think via the comments box below.



Via: Engadget

