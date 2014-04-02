Microsoft Build 2014: What to expect?

Microsoft's Build 2014 has kicked off in San Francisco, but what can you expect to see at the event that will tickle your gadget tastebuds?

Microsoft has used previous Build conferences to show off new products, like Windows 8.1 at last year's event. It's almost certain we'll get some glimpses of what to expect from Microsoft in the next 12 months.

Expect to find out all kinds of new nuggets of information about what the company has in store for PC, Windows Phone and Xbox owners.

Windows 8.1/2

Could we see Windows 8.2 or will Microsoft just show off Windows 8.1 Update 1? The latter is a certainty, with a leak earlier this week showing off a slew of new features and improvements.

Users will be able to boot straight to the desktop, while you'll also be able to shutdown from the Start menu once again.

According to numerous sources speaking to our friends over at TechRadar, Windows 8.1 Update 1 should land on computers on April 8th.

Windows Phone

One thing we'll likely see – though maybe not at the keynote – is new Windows Phones in the shape of the Lumia 630 and Lumia 930. Both phones are likely to be used to debut Windows Phone 8.1 which should be shown off at Build for the first time.

We already know roughly what to expect from Windows 8.1, including the ability to customise the look and feel of phones running it, as well as the introduction of Microsoft's own version of Apple's Siri – Cortana.

Anything else?

It's likely we'll get our first glimpse at what to expect from Microsoft at this year's E3 conference. Microsoft has already promised this year's show will be all about games, so any technical stuff is likely to be shown off at Build.

As for Surface, there are some rumours that the Surface Mini could be unveiled. According to rumours, Microsoft was working on it late last year, but put it on the back burner to focus on launching the Xbox One.

Will we see it? We'll find out in a few hours.

You can watch the conference here at 4:30pm (BST)) by clicking on the link below.

http://channel9.msdn.com/Events/Build