Microsoft admits causing confusion with Surface RT moniker

Microsoft has admitted to causing confusion among customers with the naming of the 'Surface RT' tablet

The Microsoft Surface RT was launched last year as Microsoft's flagship Windows device, but the company has now admitted to confusing customers with the RT moniker.

During an interview with Australian news site ARN, Jack Cowett Microsoft Surface product manager stated, "We think that there was some confusion in the market last year on the difference between Surface RT and Surface Pro."

Cowett continued, "We want to help make it easier for people, and these are two different products designed for two different people."

The Microsoft Surface Pro runs the Windows 8 operating system as a more powerful sibling featuring a Full HD display.

Last month the Microsoft Surface 2 was unveiled as a thinner, lighter version of Microsoft's original Surface RT tablet.

The new tablet, running Windows RT 8.1, will drop the RT moniker and is due for launch on 22nd October in both 32GB or 64GB sizes starting at £359.

Cowell says changes have been made to suit consumer feedback, "We've added a second angle for the kickstand, so it's much more comfortable to use on your lap."

The Micrsoft Surface Pro 2 running Windows 8.1 will also launch next month in 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB starting at £719.

Source: ARN

Via: The Verge