Microsft Windows 8 tablet release event expected tonight

Seemingly set to bring the fight to Apple's iPad and the Amazon Kindle Fire, Microsoft is widely expected to launch a Windows 8 tablet this evening

Microsoft is set to hold a product announcement later today with many reports suggesting the tech giant is to launch its first Windows 8 tablet device with Xbox Live streaming compatibilities.



Said to have been crafted in partnership with Barnes & Noble, a company with which Microsoft announced a “strategic partnership” earlier this year; the mooted tablet device is widely expected to be one of the first Windows 8 units confirmed for release.



Following on from the already outed Acer and Asus Windows 8 machines, the first Microsoft hardware is expected to be showcased ahead of an October release date with the tablet's entertainment ilk set to be bolstered by a heavy focus on Xbox Live video streaming making it a must-have for avid gamers.



Elsewhere, and capitalising on the Barnes & Noble half of the partnership, Microsoft's as yet unnamed and unconfirmed tablet is believed to be readying for release with fully integrated and prominent eBook capabilities, pitting the device against the likes of the US exclusive Amazon Kindle Fire.



Whilst Microsoft has yet to shed any light on the wild speculation and snowballing rumours, the company's event is confirmed for later tonight with the launch event taking place in Los Angeles, and kicking off at 4pm Pacific Time (midnight UK).



Via: TechRadar