Memorial Day laptop deals: Save up to $1,310 on Dell, HP, Lenovo and more

Memorial Day sales are now live across thousands of retailers and the amount and quality of laptop deals we're seeing is unprecedented. Powerful, stylish laptops are being seriously discounted everywhere, making it a great time to shop for a quality upgrade.
All the most popular, well-respected makers are getting in on the Memorial Day sale discounting, too, with big boys like Dell, Lenovo, HP and Microsoft all slicing serious cash off some of their very finest models.
These are laptops that come with state-of-the-art technology like Intel Core processors, buckets of RAM, and huge and rapid SSD storage drives. Some systems even offer touchscreen functionality as well, and the savings stretch up to a simply massive $1,310.
We've picked out the top 7 laptop deals we've seen in the Memorial Day sales below.
The best Memorial Day laptop deals
HP 15.6-inch touch-screen laptop | Was:
$599 | Now: $499.99 | Available at Best Buy
Best Buy have been hitting it out of the park this Memorial Day in terms of deals, as this straight $100 price drop on this quality HP laptop proves. The laptop is really well specced, too, with a AMD Ryzen 5 processor, partnered with 12GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. A powerful and versatile system that really goes the distance.
View Deal
Lenovo ThinkPad X280 Laptop | Was:
$2,079 | Now: $769 | Available at Lenovo
By using the promo code CLEARMORE you can slice an absolutely massive $1,310 off the Lenovo ThinkPad X380 right now. The X280 is a really strong all-round system, too, with an 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8350U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD tucked under the hood.View Deal
HP Laptop 17z | Was:
$539.99 | Now: $379.99 | Available at HP
A fat $160 discount makes this one of the very best Memorial Day laptop deals going. The HP 17z comes installed with a 17-inch screen, 8GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and an AMD A9-9425 Dual-Core processor. It also features a strong battery life of 9 hours.
View Deal
Dell Inspiron 17 3000 laptop | Was:
$719.99 | Now: $649.99 | Available at Dell
This Memorial Dell saving from Dell takes $70 off the incredibly popular Inspiron 17 3000 laptop. The system comes loaded with a 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a spacious 512GB SSD. A great price on a great laptop.
View Deal
Dell XPS 13 laptop | Was:
$899.99 | Now: $849.99 | Available at Dell
This isn't the biggest Memorial Day sales laptop discount on offer but it is on one of the most desirable and quality systems available today. The Dell XPS 13 is, basically, the best Windows 10 laptop going and here it is reduced by $50 down to $849.99. That price bags you a 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, a 256GB SSD, and 8GB of RAM, as well as one of the most beautiful chassis going.
View Deal
Microsoft Surface Go 2 essentials bundle | Was:
$668.97 | Now: $539.97 | Available at Microsoft
A straight $129 saving means the excellent Surface Go 2 can be picked up along with its Type Cover and a Microsoft 365 subscription for only £539.97 for Memorial Day. Supremely portable, this is a great upgrade for those who are constantly on the go. Free shipping is also included in the deal.
View Deal
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 + Type cover | Was:
$909.98 | Now: $699.99 | Available at Microsoft
If you can spend a little more then this Memorial Day sales saving over at Microsoft is well worth checking out, as it takes the price of the Surface Pro 7 with its Type Cover down over $200. The new reduced price of $699.99 bags you a system with a 12.3-inch display, 128GB SSD, and Intel Core i3 processor. As with the deal above, free delivery is included.
View Deal
Best Memorial Day sales: quick links
- ABT: savings on appliances, electronics, home essentials and more this weekend only
- AJ Madison: up to 50% off select appliances and home goods store wide
- Alienware: high end gaming laptops and desktops up to $500 off
- Appliance Connection: save up to $750 on select appliances this weekend only
- Amazon: huge discounts on thousands of items across hundreds of categories
- Amerisleep: take 30% off any mattress this Memorial Day weekend only
- Apple: save on iPhones, iPads, Apple Watch, MacBooks, and more
- Adorama: savings on cameras and camera equipment
- Arhaus: up to 50% off outdoor decor and furniture pieces this weekend
- Bed Bath & Beyond: up to 40% off home decor, bedding, linens, and more
- Best Buy: the top brands in electronics and tech all on sale at great discount prices
- Belkin: save on wireless chargers, screen protectors and other mobile accessories
- Bose: noise cancelling headphones, speakers, and more on sale now
- Bowflex: use code MEMORIAL20 at checkout for free shipping, sales on workout gear
- Buffy: ultra comfortable linens, sheets, and comforters on sale now
- Burrow: American-made sofas, couches, and love seats on sale at great prices
- B&H Photo: price drops on cameras, drones, TVs, laptops, and more
- Brooklinen: high quality linens, bedding, and more on sale this weekend only
- Chewy: pet supplies of all types on sale now, take 30% off your first autoship order
- Dick's Sporting Goods: savings on sports gear, gym gear, camping gear, and more
- eBay: 20% off select items $50 and up with coupon code PICK2SAVE
- Emma Mattress: save 30% on all mattresses store wide this Memorial Day
- GameStop: buy 2 get 1 free on new and pre-owned games this Memorial Day
- Helix: mattress, pillows, bases, bedding, and more all on sale this weekend
- Home Depot: savings on home, garden, outdoor, tools, and more
- HP: great sales on gaming laptops, student laptops, printers, and more
- JBL: up to 50% off wireless speakers, in-ear headphones, and more this weekend only
- Kirkland's: take 25% off your entire purchase with code MEMORIAL + free shipping
- Lenovo: save up to 62% on work laptops and gaming laptops, huge sale on clearance
- Lowe's: great savings on home and garden, furniture, and more
- Lovehoney: huge 50% off sale going on now on adult lingerie and toys
- Microsoft: save on XBOX, gaming laptops, smartwatches, and more
- Modsy: online interior design software with 30% off on furniture and home decor
- Nectar Mattress: the "mattress that broke the internet" on sale now
- Newegg: discounts on the best tech available across hundreds of brands
- Pier 1 Imports: sales across outdoor decor, home decor, linens, and more
- Purple Mattress: save big on the internet's most comfortable mattress
- Razer: awesome discounts on PC and console gaming hardware
- Saatva Mattress: take $200 off any order $1,000 or more this weekend only
- Samsung: deals on mobile phones, home appliances, TVs, and more
- SteelSeries: gaming accessories on sale + free shipping on orders $49.99 or more
- Target: deals on clothing, furniture, electronics, home and garden, and more
- Tempur-Pedic: save up to $500 on select mattresses this weekend only
- TigerDirect: industry leading tech products at excellent prices
- Wayfair: furniture sales on outdoor and contemporary styles
- Zagg: mobile phone accessories including invisibleSHIELD screen protectors on sale
- Zappos: sales on running shoes, boots, sandals, and more
- Zoma Mattress: take $150 off any mattress + free shipping with code MD150