Memorial Day laptop deals: Save up to $1,310 on Dell, HP, Lenovo and more

Memorial Day sales are now live across thousands of retailers and the amount and quality of laptop deals we're seeing is unprecedented. Powerful, stylish laptops are being seriously discounted everywhere, making it a great time to shop for a quality upgrade.

All the most popular, well-respected makers are getting in on the Memorial Day sale discounting, too, with big boys like Dell, Lenovo, HP and Microsoft all slicing serious cash off some of their very finest models.

These are laptops that come with state-of-the-art technology like Intel Core processors, buckets of RAM, and huge and rapid SSD storage drives. Some systems even offer touchscreen functionality as well, and the savings stretch up to a simply massive $1,310.

We've picked out the top 7 laptop deals we've seen in the Memorial Day sales below.

The best Memorial Day laptop deals

HP 15.6-inch touch-screen laptop | Was: $599 | Now: $499.99 | Available at Best Buy

Best Buy have been hitting it out of the park this Memorial Day in terms of deals, as this straight $100 price drop on this quality HP laptop proves. The laptop is really well specced, too, with a AMD Ryzen 5 processor, partnered with 12GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. A powerful and versatile system that really goes the distance.

Lenovo ThinkPad X280 Laptop | Was: $2,079 | Now: $769 | Available at Lenovo

By using the promo code CLEARMORE you can slice an absolutely massive $1,310 off the Lenovo ThinkPad X380 right now. The X280 is a really strong all-round system, too, with an 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8350U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD tucked under the hood.View Deal

HP Laptop 17z | Was: $539.99 | Now: $379.99 | Available at HP

A fat $160 discount makes this one of the very best Memorial Day laptop deals going. The HP 17z comes installed with a 17-inch screen, 8GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and an AMD A9-9425 Dual-Core processor. It also features a strong battery life of 9 hours.

Dell Inspiron 17 3000 laptop | Was: $719.99 | Now: $649.99 | Available at Dell

This Memorial Dell saving from Dell takes $70 off the incredibly popular Inspiron 17 3000 laptop. The system comes loaded with a 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a spacious 512GB SSD. A great price on a great laptop.

Dell XPS 13 laptop | Was: $899.99 | Now: $849.99 | Available at Dell

This isn't the biggest Memorial Day sales laptop discount on offer but it is on one of the most desirable and quality systems available today. The Dell XPS 13 is, basically, the best Windows 10 laptop going and here it is reduced by $50 down to $849.99. That price bags you a 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, a 256GB SSD, and 8GB of RAM, as well as one of the most beautiful chassis going.

Microsoft Surface Go 2 essentials bundle | Was: $668.97 | Now: $539.97 | Available at Microsoft

A straight $129 saving means the excellent Surface Go 2 can be picked up along with its Type Cover and a Microsoft 365 subscription for only £539.97 for Memorial Day. Supremely portable, this is a great upgrade for those who are constantly on the go. Free shipping is also included in the deal.

