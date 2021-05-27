Dell takes $700 off their latest XPS 13 Touch laptop during Memorial Day sales

With only a few days until the Memorial Day sales weekend kicks off, Dell is offering one heck of a discount on their latest XP3 Touch laptop. Saving over 40% on Dell's latest XPS 13 Touch, this is the best deal we'll see on this laptop until the holiday weekend.

Dell is offering a must-see deal on the XPS 13 Touch laptop that drops the price down to just $799.99 – a solid $750 off the standard price tag. An unbeatable offer on one of the best laptops around, students and professionals alike should take a look at this sale while it's available.

Offering the best deal on one of the best Dell laptops available right now, this is an excellent opportunity to upgrade the home laptop or grab one of the best student laptops on sale at a great price.

Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop Now: $799.99 | Was: $1,499.99 | Savings: $700 (46%)

Grab Dell's most popular laptop on sale for just $799.99 while supplies last. Running on a 10th Gen Intel i5 paired with 256GB SSD and 8GB RAM, the XPS 13 at this price is an absolute steal and is an excellent deal on a student laptop or personal laptop. View Deal

One of the best laptops around today, the XPS 13 is an incredibly versatile yet powerful mobile PC that works for just about anyone. Whether it's working from home or studying on the go, Dell's XPS 13 delivers a solid machine in all aspects.

The 10th Gen Intel i7 delivers plenty of power to deal with a wide range of applications, and the larger 8GB RAM capacity allows for resource intensive work including light photo and video editing.

Dell's limited time offer is an excellent bargain that nets you a solid laptop at a great price. It's one of the best Dell laptop deals around and as a solid all-around laptop, anyone in need of an upgrade will want to take a look at this deal.

With the standard Dell XPS 13 on sale for $849, it's also the best discount and lowest price you'll see for some time on the touch screen model.

