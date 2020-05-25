Memorial Day furniture sales: Great deals on patio sets, home furniture at Home Depot, Wayfair and more

Memorial Day is here and so are the Memorial Day furniture sales with massive discounts on patio furniture and home décor. We're covering everything from the best Memorial Day mattress sales to the best Memorial Day sales of 2020, but to help simplify your shopping experience we've put together this nifty guide on the best Memorial Day furniture sales of 2020.

Whether you're looking to spruce up your deck with a new patio set or update your home with a new dining table, you'll find deals on just about everything from dining sets, chairs, couches, and more. With massive sales going on – like Wayfair's 70% Memorial Day furniture sale – you can get your hands on some great pieces at incredible discount prices.

We've put together a list of some of the top Memorial Day furniture sales going on right now, but be sure to check out all Memorial Day weekend sales going on now through Monday at Home Depot, Lowe's, Target, and more!

Memorial Day Furniture Sales: Shop All Deals on Patio Furniture & Home Decor

Memorial Day Furniture Sales at Home Depot

The best Home Depot Memorial Day sales deals include a huge selection of home decor and outdoor furniture, and with the recent start of their summer sale you can take advantage of discounts and price drops on just about everything from patio sets to outdoor lighting, smart home and more. Be sure to check out Home Depot's appliance sale where you can save up to 40% off select larger appliances!

Memorial Day Furniture Sales at Lowes

The best Lowe's Memorial Day sales cover a wide selection of outdoor furniture, home decor, grills, and more. Lowe's offers a much larger selection of appliances and furniture in comparison to other retailers, and their prices are already competitive to other home improvement stores including Home Depot. Similar to Home Depot, Lowe's is also running a 40% off sale on select large appliances for those looking to get a new fridge!

Memorial Day Furniture Sales at Target

Target will have the best selection of outdoor furniture and patio sets, with a much larger offering available for those looking for different styles and designs. You can pick up everything to make your backyard the perfect Memorial Day barbecue spot, from outdoor shades on sale to deals on patio tables. For those looking on more deals on home decor, Target is also running a 20% off sale on select bed and bath home products as well as an excellent discount of up to 20% off on select indoor and outdoor rugs.

Memorial Day Furniture Sales at Wayfair

Wayfair has a huge selection of Memorial Day furniture sales going on, with massive savings on everything from area rugs to appliances, bedroom furniture to patio furniture, and more. For those looking for more unique styles, Wayfair is the best place to shop! Custom made patio sets and furniture all at great discount prices await those looking to find the best deals on furniture that speaks to your own personal style.

Memorial Day Furniture Sales at Overstock

Overstock's Memorial Day furniture sales offer the biggest selection of indoor and outdoor furniture pieces, with huge sales across hundreds of items. With 16 different categories to choose from Overstock's Memorial Day sales are some of the most expansive furniture sales going on now. Head over to Overstock today and you can save up to 70% off!

Who has the best Memorial Day weekend sales?

To see the best Memorial Day sales going on this weekend, head on over to our guide to the best Memorial Day sales of 2020! Amazon has a huge selection of products on sale, but depending on what your looking for specifically you may be better off going directly to retailer sites.

For home decor and furniture, you'll find the best deals at Home Depot, Lowe's, Target, Overstock, and Wayfair. Each of these guys have a sizeable selection of furniture to choose from, but Overstock, Wayfair and even Target will have more unique and larger selections when it comes to Memorial Day furniture sales.

