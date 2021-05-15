Memorial Day deals arrive early with $350 off this Canon EOS 80D DSLR camera and lens kit

We're already seeing some incredible deals thanks to early Memorial Day sales and deals, and B&H Photo seems to be joining the party with some killer deals on DSLR cameras this weekend.

B&H Photo is offering Canon's EOS 80D DSLR camera on sale at an incredible price for those on the hunt for a new camera cheap. This starter bundle comes with everything a budding photographer needs to

On sale for $899.99, this deal includes one of Canon's best DSLR camera bodies plus an 18-55mm lens all for just under $1,000.

Canon EOS 80D DSLR Camera & Lens Kit Now: $899.99 | Was: $1,249.99 | Savings: $350 (28%)

Featuring a 24.2MP sensor and DIGIC 6 image processor, the Canon EOS 80D DSLR captures incredible images at a pretty fair price. Now that this killer kit is over $300 off, this no-brainer deal is perfect as a first professional camera or as a gift for new photographers.View Deal

A great professional-grade DLSR camera for photographers of all skill levels, the EOS 80D delivers impressive picture quality and features. A 24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor and DIGIC 6 image processor capture incredible detail in shots, offering an amazing range of tuning to find the image style you're after.

Along with the EOS 80D DSLR you also get an EF-S 18-55mm lens, making this deal a a solid camera kit perfect for beginners or newcomers to the hobby. This lens offers great coverage for a wide range of photography styles, but you'll want to check out some additional lenses as time goes on.

