Early Memorial Day dash cam deal drops 30% off Thinkware's F200D camera kit

May is here and that means Memorial Day deals and offers are starting to show up, offering shoppers an early glimpse and chance at snagging an incredible deal before the holiday weekend.

Best Buy is offering a complete front and rear dash cam setup on sale at its lowest price ever, dropping 30% off Thinkware's F200D complete camera kit. On sale for $130, this deal offers the cheapest price ever on Thinkware's F200D dash cam.

THINKWARE F200D Front & Rear Dash Cam Setup Now: $129.99 | Was: $189.99 | Savings: $60 (30%)

Offering 140 degree field of view for front and rear coverage, Thinkware's F200D dash camera setup offers an affordable high-definition recording solution for any driver. Now $60 off, grab this camera at its cheapest price ever.View Deal

Thinkware, maker of some of the best dash cams available, offers some excellently and affordable recording solutions for any driver.

The F200D offers full HD recording at 1080p with a full 140 degree field of view for maximum coverage. Easy to setup, the F200D adheres to your dash and rear window where you see fit, offering automatic incident detection and built-in Wi-Fi for file transfers and more.

For the tech savvy, setting up your new dash camera system is simple and low-hassle. Simple adhesive attachment means you can move and change placements as needed, and the F200Ds Wi-Fi capabilities ensure you save any noteworthy videos and incidents accordingly.

You can never be too safe when it comes to the road, and dash cams are THE method of making sure you cover yourself (and others) when something happens. While most drivers feel a front dash cam is enough, a rear cam is just as important and covers your six properly.

The F200D is compatible with both Apple iOS and Android, so you can feel confident knowing this dash cam will do the job. At this price, a setup like this is well worth it and beats many comparable dash cam setups in terms of value. Don't sleep on this deal!

