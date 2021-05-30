Memorial Day appliance sales 2021: the best deals on appliances this weekend

Memorial Day appliance sales offer homeowners the perfect chance to finally get those kitchen upgrades complete on the cheap. Throughout the holiday weekend, retailers across the net are offering must-see deals on appliances including refrigerators, ovens, dishwashers and more.

Even better, most major appliances are dropping prices on their latest lines as well as previous generations. This means major savings on all sorts of appliances on sale this weekend, including the latest top-of-the-line machines. So whether you need the latest and greatest or can handle an older model, there's offers available for just about everyone.

The biggest savings, however, is going to be in package offers and buy more save more style sales. For example, Lowe's is taking up to $500 off major appliance purchases throughout the weekend based on how much you spend. It's the offers like these that you'll want to keep an eye out for.

That said, shoppers can still find some great offers on standalone appliances too! Savings events like Appliances Connection Memorial Day sale offer some juicy discounts on stainless steel smart appliances while Home Depot's Memorial Day sale delivers some great offers on Frigidaire, Samsung and more.

So sit back and browse through some of the best Memorial Day appliance sales and deals available today, and be sure to check back over the weekend as more deals show up.

Best Memorial Day appliance sales 2021

Appliances Connection

Offering a huge selection of small and major appliances, Appliances Connection is a superstore of savings this weekend. Save upwards of $500 on select appliances this weekend along with free delivery on orders over $99.

Best Buy

With offers of up to $500 off Samsung appliance packages, instant rebates and free gift cards with purchase, Best Buy is one of the top destinations this weekend for appliance deals and offers.

Home Depot

Find instant rebates and savings across hundreds of small and major appliances throughout the Memorial Day weekend. Shoppers will find offers on Samsung, LG, Frigidaire and more this weekend with savings of up to 40% on select appliances.

Lowe's

Along with a great selection of major appliance packages on sale, find everything from microwaves to refrigerators, ovens and more with discounts of up to 40% off throughout the holiday weekend.

Memorial Day sales 2021: T3's guides to the Memorial Day weekend

We're working tirelessly to put together some of the best guides to this year's Memorial Day sales, so check out some of these other hot deals going on now or head on over to our best Memorial Day sales guide where you can find deals on TVs, gaming laptops, work laptops, mattresses, and more!

Memorial Day appliance deals at Best Buy

Best Buy's running sales on both small appliances and major appliances this Memorial Day weekend, with savings on Ninja, Oster, Insignia, Keurig, GE, Whirlpool, and more. While some Best Buy stores across the country are offering scheduled in-store consultations, both home delivery and curbside pickup options are still available for those who want to refrain from going to a Best Buy store on the holiday weekend.

Best Memorial Day Small Appliance Sales at Best Buy

Best Memorial Day Major Appliance Sales at Best Buy

Memorial Day appliance sales at Home Depot

You'll find a much larger array of sales going on at Home Depot this Memorial Day weekend, with Memorial Day sales on everything from dishwashers to refrigerators. Home Depot is even offering complete kitchen packages up to 40% off this Memorial Day weekend, so if you're looking to remold that kitchen anytime soon you may just want to jump at the chance right now!

Best Memorial Day Small Appliance Sales at Home Depot

Best Memorial Day Major Appliance Sales at Home Depot

Memorial Day appliance sales at Lowes

Lowe's will have some of the best deals on appliances, with savings across small and major appliance categories including fridges on sale up to 40% off as well as up to 40% off microwaves on sale through Memorial Day weekend. Whether your in need of a new oven or want to upgrade your entire kitchen to brand new smart appliances, Lowe's will be the must-see retailer for Memorial Day appliance sales.

Best Memorial Day Appliance Sales at Lowe's

Is Memorial Day a good time to buy appliances?

Yes! In fact, Memorial Day appliance sales are some of the best savings events of the year when it comes to home products.

While other major sales like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day offer a great selection of deals, Memorial Day is the top sales day for appliances of the year. Most retailers offer some form of instant rebate on their selection of appliances, but almost all will have a buy more save more style of savings event going on.

For example, some retailers – such as Appliances Connection or Lowe's – offer instant rebates of up to $500 when you purchase $2,499 worth of appliances in one shot.

Who has the best Memorial Day sales for appliances?

There's a handful of solid appliance sales going on this weekend, but only a few are really worth a look for those who want to save big.

For starters, Appliances Connection Memorial Day sale is going to have the largest and most diverse offering over the weekend. This sale includes a mixture of instant rebate offers as well as package bundles on sale, along with the largest selection of major appliances to choose from.

Lowe's Memorial Day sale, however, is not something to be skipped over. Similar to Appliances Connection, Lowe's also offers some great major appliance package deals over the holiday weekend.

There's plenty to shop over the weekend when it comes to appliances, though, so keep an eye on this guide to find out where you'll save the most.

