Meet the ultimate summer gadgets – in the new issue of T3 magazine!

It's our Summer Tech Special – from BBQs to smart sunglasses to sports gadgets to a live language translator

T3 magazine
(Image credit: Future)

By

The new issue of T3 is now on sale, and it's our scorching Summer Tech Special! We’ve got stacks of great gadgets that help make the summer months even better, ranging from garden upgrades to wild adventure gear to road trip essentials to sightseeing holidays to beach trips… whatever you’ve got planned, we’ve got the ideal accessory.

And there’s tons more in the issue, naturally! Find out whether 5G lives up to the hype in real life, meet the best 4K HDR TV we've ever tested, we review the top six new true wireless earbuds, the top-of-the-range action cameras get rated, discover why Oculus Quest finally brings the real VR revolution, and meet the Tesla of the seas… and that's just scratching the surface!

We've got a special deal on right now, you can try 5 issues for just £5/€5/$5! That's for the print version of the magazine, delivered direct to your door!

