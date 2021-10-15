Cooks will love these Joseph Joseph early Black Friday deals at Amazon

Desperately in need of new kitchen appliances? Well, you’re in luck as Joseph Joseph's range of home, kitchen and bathroom appliances are currently on sale at Amazon, with up to 44% off on individual products.

If you’re new to Joseph Joseph, the brand creates innovative, high-quality and stylish appliances, perfect for any home aesthetic. We’ve all put off replacing our chopping boards and washing up bowls before, but Joseph Joseph’s collection of smart and trendy products will get you excited to upgrade your home.

Although the Black Friday deals are on their way in November, getting some great discounts now will save you money and ease some stress on the big day! To help you find what you’re looking for, we’ve narrowed down our top three favourite deals from the Joseph Joseph Amazon sale.

Elevate Knives Carousel Set | Was: £99.00 | Now: £73.99 | Saving: £25.01

The Elevate Knives Carousel set includes a paring, serrated, Santoku, Chef’s and bread knives, plus a rotating knife block. The blades are made from Japanese stainless steel, with black handles and multicoloured ends that fit perfectly into the block slots. Designed to minimise mess and clutter, these knives are a great organisational piece to display in the kitchen.View Deal

Totem Compact 40 Litre Waste Separation and Recycling Bin | Was: £179.00 | Now: £119.99 | Saving: £67.01

Bins are everyone’s least favourite part of the kitchen but the Totem Compact Waste Separation and Recycling Bin is clever, compact and smart. The 2 x 20 litre compartments separate your waste and integrated odour control neutralises any bad scents. The unique vertical design maximises capacity and tidies away neatly. No one wants to show off their bins, but this design is functional, doesn’t look too bad on the eye and is 37% off today!View Deal

Folio 4-piece Chopping Board Set | Was: £55.00 | Now: £34.99 | Saving: £20.01

Joseph Joseph started their company with a range of contemporary chopping boards, so you know you’re getting their very best product when you pick the Folio 4-piece Chopping Board Set. The set comes in four colour options – graphite, silver, white and sky – in a slimline case for extra storage. The 20 x 30cm boards are double-sided, non-slip, knife-friendly and have stainless steel bars for easy selection. If you’re a budding chef or an expert chopper, you’ll love this deal.View Deal

Why you should buy from Joseph Joseph

Joseph Joseph are experts in innovative home, kitchen and bathroom organisation and design. Their intuitive clever design and great styling means you can use their products to keep even the boring parts of your home organised and looking stylish!