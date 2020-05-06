Mega FREE Amazon Prime Video offer to ease lockdown boredom

The UK is now 44 days into lockdown and we don't blame you if you're well and truly bored. If you're looking for ways to entertain yourself or your family over the coming weeks you'll be pleased to know that Amazon is running free trials on all of its entertainment services – it's like Amazon Prime Day was never really delayed!

Yep, you can currently snag yourself three months of three months of Amazon Music Unlimited completely free, or, if reading is more your bag, two months of free access to Kindle Unlimited, which gives you unlimited access to over one million titles plus magazine subscriptions and thousands of books with Audible narration. You don't even need a Kindle to read the books as you can read them on any device that has the Kindle app installed.

The best deal, though, is the free 30 day trial of Amazon Prime Video which gives you access to thousands of popular movies and TV shows as well as award-winning Amazon Originals.

There are free trials available for Amazon Music Unlimited, Kindle Unlimited, Audible and Amazon Prime Video and you can cancel any of those trials at any time so you won't have to pay a penny if you cancel before the trial period ends.

Here's a lockdown list of shows available to binge on Amazon Prime Video:

Star Trek: Picard

Marvellous Mrs Maisel

Good Omens

American Gods

Vikings

Undone

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

The U.S Office

Outlander

Mr Robot and The Grand Tour

Check out all of the deals below:

Amazon Prime Video | 30 days FREE

Choose from thousands of popular movies and TV shows and award-winning Amazon Originals. Watch anywhere. Cancel anytime. £7.99/month after the trial period ends.View Deal

Amazon Music Unlimited | 90 days FREE

This offer gets you 90 days access to an Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Monthly Plan. Once the trial ends you'll be charged £9.99 per month but you can cancel any time. New subscribers only.View Deal

Kindle Unlimited | Two months FREE

Two months of Kindle Unlimited would normally cost you £15.98 but right now you can get two months for nothing. The service renews at £7.99 a month afterwards, but you can cancel at any time. This offer is valid until 31 December 2020.View Deal