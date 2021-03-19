March Madness TV deals: get a Samsung 65 inch 4K Smart TV under $1000

B&H Photo's must-see Samsung TV deal is still going strong, taking over 40% off one of Samsung's most popular models – the RU8000 Series 4K Smart TV. Receiving a $600 price drop, this is a must-see TV deal for March Madness.

On sale for $799.99, deal hunters can grab the RU8000 65" 4K Smart TV at its lowest price of the year. Offering an amazing array of features like full HDR support, an ultra smooth 240Hz motion rate, and support for AMD's FreeSync adaptive V-Sync gaming technology, it's solid choice for anyone looking for a new TV on sale.

Samsung RU8000 65" LED 4K Smart TV Now: $799.99 | Was: $1,399.99 | Savings: $600 (42%)

Samsung's premium RU8000 65 inch 4K display is getting one if its biggest price cuts ever, now on sale for just $899.99. Motion Rate 240 technology, full HDR support, FreeSync variable refresh rate, this TV offers one of the smoothest viewing experiences available. Now its 42% off – what are you waiting for!?View Deal

With this display normally running somewhere around the $1,500 range, B&H Photo's offer makes Samsung's RU8000 65" one of the best TVs under $1000 at this price.

One of the best TVs for gaming and action-packed movie watching, the RU8000 features an ultra-fast 240Hz refresh rate, UHD crystal clear LED panel, FreeSync variable refresh rate technology, and full HDR support.

You also get complete compatibility with the most popular voice assistants, including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Bixby. For the mobile enthusiast, there's screen sharing between mobile and the RU8000 as well. The RU8000 also features a premium Game Mode, making it one of the best gaming TVs you can get at this price.

If you didn't get a chance to grab yourself a new TV during the holidays, this deal will make you feel right at home with savings comparable to Black Friday discounts.

