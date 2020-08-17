Lowe's Labor Day Sale 2020: The best deals at Lowe's Labor Day Savings event

Head over to Lowe's Labor Day sale today to save big on a massive selection of home and outdoor products with deals on appliances, furniture, home decor and more all happening right now. One of the largest Labor Day sales of the year, Lowe's ends summer with a flurry of jaw dropping deals any home owner should be happy to take advantage of.

Lowe's is pulling out all the stops this year with a massive selection of over 75,000 products on sale! Lowe's Labor Day sale covers ten distinct categories including flooring, storage and organization products, lighting fixtures, ceiling fans, plumbing and sink fixtures, and a whole lot more. Use the link below to check out Lowe's entire Labor Day Savings event and see just how much you can save today!

Lowe's Labor Day Savings Event

Head on over to Lowe's Labor Day sale today and save big during their Labor Day Savings event. Find hundreds of home improvement items on sale including deals on appliances, furniture, tools, grills and more now through Labor Day weekend.

As the official indicator of the end of summer, Labor Day weekend is the time to get your kitchen ready for the holiday season. Thankfully, Lowe's Labor Day sale has you covered with a huge selection of kitchen appliances on sale including refrigerators, ovens, microwaves and dishwashers.

You'll find the biggest brands on sale during Lowe's Labor Day Savings event. with deals on Frigidaire, GE, LG and Whirlpool. Check out some of the best deals on appliance and other popular items you'll find during Lowe's Labor Day sale!

Lowe's Labor Day sale: Best Labor Day deals

Blink XT2 Battery Operated Wireless Outdoor Security Camera

Was: $180 | Now: $135 | Savings: 25% | Offer Ends 9.29.20

Beef up the home security a bit with a set of Blink XT2 wireless outdoor security cameras. Featuring full Wi-Fi functionality, two-way audio communication and a full HD camera, you can rest a little with these bad boys watching your home.View Deal

Hefty 16.5 Gallon Clear Base Tote w/ Latching Lid

Was: $13 | Now: $10 | Savings 23% | Offer Ends 9.12.20

Organization is key to keeping a safe and happy home. Be sure to pickup a few Hefty storage containers to keep your place nice and clean during those big holiday visits. Store holiday decorations or just reorganize the closet for a bit more room, the possibilities are endless!View Deal

Google Nest Smart Learning Thermostat (Stainless Steel)

Was: $250 | Now: $220 | Savings: 12% | Offer Ends 9.8.20

Upgrade your homes thermostat to the Google Nest Smart Learning Thermostat and don't just save today, save every year going forward! The Nest thermostat learns your family and homes ideal temperature and automatically maintains it for more efficient energy use.View Deal

Kobalt 24V Max 1/2" Brushless Drlll w/ Battery & Charger

Was: $160 | Now: $99 | Savings: 37%

A drill is something every home should have sitting in the garage or under the sink, but you don't need to spend hundreds of dollars to get a good tool. You can pick up the Kobalt 1/2" brushless drill kit for only $100, a massive 37% off the standard retail selling price. Don't miss your chance!View Deal