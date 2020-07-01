Lowe's 4th of July Sale 2020: Save on appliances, furniture and more during Lowe's Celebrate July 4th sale event

Lowe's is having it's big 4th of July sales event this weekend – the Celebrate July 4th sale – and deal hunters have the chance to save big on home products and DIY gear. With sales running on appliances, patio furniture, power tools and more Lowe's is offering something for everyone looking to spruce up their home this 4th of July weekend.

The biggest discounts are going to be found within Lowe's 4th of July appliance sale which offers savings of up to 40% on select major appliances all weekend long. Home owners looking to upgrade their kitchen have the perfect opportunity to save this weekend, so be sure to jump on the appliance deals quickly!

Other notable deals running are the savings on power tools as well as some awesome deals on patio furniture. Both sales offer savings upwards of 30% to 50% off with some hefty savings on power too combo kits, as well as some good discounts on patio tables and chairs. There's plenty more to save on though, so scroll on down to check out all of Lowe's 4th of July sales going on now.

Lowe's 4th of July sale 2020: Celebrate July 4th sales event

