The best Lovehoney deals this May: up to 40% off sex toys and lingerie

If you're looking for something to spice up your time at home, these top Lovehoney deals could be just the thing. The brand, which sells a selection of the best sex toys around, has been enjoying some strong sales throughout the crisis. There are toys and gadgets for everyone – whether you're locked down alone, looking for new inspiration as a couple, or separated from your bedroom partner. Read on for the best Lovehoney deals right now.

If you're using this downtime to spice up your love life, you're not alone. A new Lovehoney survey of over 2,000 people revealed that 52% of couples enjoying more adventurous love-making during the COVID-19 crisis. And the 'new normal' is impacting our habits, too – 9 out of ten couples said they'd been using sex as a way to reduce stress, 38% found they were having to keep things quiet so as not to disturb always-in housemates, and over half of couples were using sexting as a way to stay connected (with a third getting frisky over video call).



UK-based brand Lovehoney, , is generously offering 20% off sex toys and lingerie for the whole lockdown period. Read on for our pick of the best Lovehoney deals.

“It’s great to see so many couples using sex as a way to boost happiness during lockdown," says Lovehoney sex and relationship expert Annabelle Knight. “Those couples still living together are being more sexually adventurous and many are seeing an improvement in their sex lives, even if they have to make love a little more quietly so as not to disturb housemates or family. Inevitably, overall sexual activity has declined, because so many of us are obliged to live apart, but many couples are sexting and enjoying video sex sessions through Facetime, Zoom and Skype to make separation more bearable.”

