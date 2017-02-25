Look, it's a new BlackBerry! Here's why you might just plump for the new KeyOne

The physical keyboard is back, but now with some extra special powers and running atop Android Nougat

BlackBerry's new KeyOne was announced during the first press conference of Mobile World Congress 2017. Previously previewed as the Blackberry Mercury (we liked that name), the new phone has a 4.5-inch display. 

The physical keyboard is back, but now with some extra special powers and running atop Android Nougat. It's now a smart keyboard, meaning you can use gestures on the bottom of the keyboard, which will act like a trackpad. 

The BlackBerry KeyOne price will be £499 in the UK, 599 EUR or 549 USD.  You can currently register your interest in the handset

BlackBerry KeyOne specs

  • 4.5-inch scratch-resistant 433ppi 1,620 x 1,080 IPS display
  • Android 7.1 Nougat
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core
  • 3GB memory
  • Expandable memory via microSD
  • USB Type-C
  • 3505mAh battery with 50 percent charge in 36 minutes
  • Smart Keyboard with touchscreen
  • Convenience Key
  • 8MP front camera with flash
  • 12MP auto-focus large pixel rear camera with 4K recording
  • Fingerprint Sensor
  • BlackBerry Security software
  • Height 149.3 mm
  • Width 72.5 mm
  • Depth 9.4 mm
  • Weight: 180g

