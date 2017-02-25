Look, it's a new BlackBerry! Here's why you might just plump for the new KeyOne

BlackBerry's new KeyOne was announced during the first press conference of Mobile World Congress 2017. Previously previewed as the Blackberry Mercury (we liked that name), the new phone has a 4.5-inch display.

The physical keyboard is back, but now with some extra special powers and running atop Android Nougat. It's now a smart keyboard, meaning you can use gestures on the bottom of the keyboard, which will act like a trackpad.

The BlackBerry KeyOne price will be £499 in the UK, 599 EUR or 549 USD. You can currently register your interest in the handset

BlackBerry KeyOne specs