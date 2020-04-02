Logitech gaming mouse sale: $30 off Logitech G502 Hero and G604 Lightspeed at Logitech

Check out this Logitech gaming mouse sale and save $30 on the Logitech G502 Hero (on sale for $49) or Logitech G604 Lightspeed (on sale for $69) wireless gaming mouse.

Logitech has been stepping up their game big time when it comes to their gaming hardware. Their G502 gaming mouse has been one of the go to gaming mice for some time, but this deal isn't just about the G502. Logitech has discounted both their G502 Hero wired gaming mouse and G604 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse with a nice $30 discount on each.

Designed for maximum performance in gaming, both the G502 Hero and G604 Lightspeed feature the Logitech Hero 16K sensor for maximum response and precision. Both are completely customizable through Logitech's gaming software, with on-board storage for different settings as you see fit. Increase DPI, set macros, assign keys, you name it and it can be customized.

Both feature plenty of secondary keys, perfect for playing macro or key-heavy games such as RPG's, but their precision stands out among some of the best gaming mice available on the market. The Logitech Hero 16K sensor delivers maximum response times and pixel-precise movements, making both the G502 Hero and G604 Lightspeed suitable for any form of gaming – shooters, racing, strategy, you name it.

There are a few difference between the G502 and the G604, mainly with the amount of additional keys and a few other features, but here's the quick rundown. If you're looking for a great gaming mouse that just gets the job done, the G502 Hero is the choice to go with. The G502 has been a staple of gaming for some time and is one of the best gaming mouses available.

The G604 Lightspeed delivers the same great performance as the G502, but it is wireless which might be a turn off for some of the more hardcore gamers out there. If that doesn't bother you, kick a little more out for the G604 Lightspeed wireless mouse. Logitech's wireless tech has improved greatly over the past few years, and it's gotten to the point where it's hard to tell the difference between wired and wireless.

Head over to Logitech.com to check out their entire selection of gaming mouses!

Logitech G502 Hero High Performance Gaming Mouse | Was: $79 | Now: $49 | Save $30 at Logitech.com

Designed to help you find the perfect settings, the G502 Hero changes to suit your needs. From re-assignable keys to weight adjustment, the G502 Hero is a workhorse of a gaming mouse designed to bring your game to the next level.View Deal

Gaming mouses built for the best, both the G502 Hero and G604 Lightspeed are solid performers. It's just a matter of deciding – should you go wired or wireless? Either way, don't miss out on your chance to grab one of these Logitech gaming mouses with a great discount!

Check out Logitech's gaming mouse sale and save $30 on the Logitech G502 Hero (on sale for $49) or Logitech G604 Lightspeed (on sale for $69) wireless gaming mouse.