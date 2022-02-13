Super Bowl 2022: live streams, FREE channels to watch, kick-off time

Can it really only be a year since Tom Brady slipped on his seventh Super Bowl championship ring? So much seems to have happened since then (including the GOAT's retirement), but today is all about the LA Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals...oh, and Eminem, Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige.
We suspect by now that you know everything you need to about the battle between Joe Burrow vs Aaron Donald, who's defense is likely to prevail at the SoFi, and which way you think this unexpected Super Bowl encounter will swing. But what you may still be working out is exactly where you need to turn to watch your Super Bowl live stream when we get to kick-off time at 3.30pm PT / 6.30pm ET / 11.30pm GMT / 12.30am CET / 10.30am AET.
Pinned to the top of this live blog are some choice ways to watch online for free around the world. Then, from there, we'll be keeping you bang up-to-date with observations, highlights and - hell - maybe even the odd Super Bowl snack idea.
Free Super Bowl live streams
- BBC iPlayer - Free to UK viewers (with TV license)
- Sling TV - US NFL fans get a 3-day free trial with its Sling Blue package
- FuboTV - US customers get a 7-day free trial on Starter, Pro, and Elite plans
- 7Plus - Australian viewers can watch on Channel 7, which is free-to-air
- Kayo Sports - Australian customers get a 14-day free trial
- Spark Sport - Customers in New Zealand get a 7-day free trial
- Azteca 7 - Free to customers in Mexico in browser or on the Azteca app
- ProSieben - Free coverage for football fans in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Lichtenstein, Luxembourg
- Watch from anywhere and avoid geo-blocks with a 100% risk-free trial to ExpressVPN
Let's start this off right. How did we even get to Super Bowl LVI in the first place? The LA Rams, sure. But the Cincinnati Bengals!?
If you're more of a casual NFL fan, then host broadcaster NBC's full preview will bring you right up to speed in just 20 minutes (alas, you'll need to click through to watch).