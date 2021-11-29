Cyber Monday Fitbit, Garmin and other fitness deals LIVE

Cyber Monday is here and with it came a ton of the best Cyber Monday deals on Garmin, Fitbit, Polar, Suunto and other fitness wearables! There are so many of them, we decided to start a live blog so we have a little chance of covering at least some of them here on T3.
For the latest and greatest wearable deals, have a look at the best Fitbit deals and best Garmin deals roundups where you can always find the best offers on those based on your location. Technology strikes again!
Interested in fitness wearables? You'd better research them right away! We have various buying guides covering fitness tech, including the best running watch, best fitness tracker and best triathlon watch guides.
Best Cyber Monday Fitbit and Garmin deals (US)
Best Cyber Monday Fitbit and Garmin deals (UK)
The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro will always have a special place in my heart. It's an awesome outdoor watch that can also be used as a running watch or even a triathlon watch. Sure, you can use it as a fitness tracker but that might be a bit of an overkill.
Anyhow, it's not the cheapest of smartwatches, at least it wasn't until Cyber Monday! Now you can own this amazing piece of tech for £379, down from £599.99. Okay, £599.99 is the RRP, nowadays the Fenix 6 retails for around £500 but still, it's over £100 off now!
I wasn't blown away by the Fitbit Charge 5 when I reviewed it, but it has grown on me since then. As a matter of fact, I'm wearing it right now as I'm writing this! It's not perfect, but for the price it's being sold for right now, the Charge 5 is worth considering.
At this price point, the Charge 5 truly is one of the best Fitbits. Said discounted price not only includes a decent fitness tracker with an AMOLED screen and 7-day battery life but also a 6-month trial subscription to Fitbit Premium for free. Buy it today!
Did you know that Garmin does activity trackers too?
Sure, the brand might be most famous for its diehard running watch lineup but Garmin has also released quite a few fitness trackers too, like the Garmin Vivo smart 3 Activity Tracker that looks and feels like an actual fitness band.
