Live stream Champions League final 2019 Tottenham vs Liverpool FREE from anywhere

They've overcome huge odds, battled through injury crises and all while fighting exhausting Premier League seasons, too – but now it's time for Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool to step on to the greatest stage in club football... the 2019 UEFA Champions League final. It's a tough one to call, but the only thing we can be absolutely certain of is where to get yourself a free Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream.

Spurs or Liverpool? Liverpool or Spurs? Which club do you reckon has what it takes to win Europe's biggest club competition?

To the North London club first of all. So much was made at the start of the season about Tottenham's lack of new players and whether Mauricio Pochettino had the tools at his disposal to make the 18/19 season a successful one. A Champions League final is above and beyond what any fan dared to dream about, with that miraculous 95th minute win in Amsterdam already supplying scenes that no supporter will forget for many years to come. And they've had the best news possible ahead of the final...goalscorer, captain and club talisman Harry Kane is fit for the final.

While this is Spurs' first time at the dance, Liverpool have a long history in European Cup and Champions League finals. They were here last season, for starters, while Jurgen Klopp will surely have burned out his VHS of that 2005 night in Instanbul by now. Salah, Mane and Firmino tend to make the headlines at Anfield - possibly the most potent attacking force in world football - but it's club stalwarts like James Milner and Jordan Henderson who may hold the key to a Liverpool win tonight.

The Champions League final starts at 8pm BST at Atletico Madrid's shiny new 67,000 capacity Wanda Metropolitano stadium. Read on to discover how to get a Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream for free – even if you happen to be out of the UK.

Live stream Tottenham vs Liverpool online for FREE

While you may have cursed BT Sport for having exclusive rights to those extraordinary pair of semi-finals, its decision to show the Champions League final absolutely FREE may prompt your forgiveness. You can choose to watch Spurs vs Liverpool either on the BT Sport website directly or on the channel's YouTube channel. The latter will likely give you more options, with the YouTube app available across platforms and media streamers such as Android, Apple, PS4, Roku, Chromecast, etc. The key time to remember is 8pm BST. That's when the match kicks off, but of course you can get pumped up for the match with the build up and analysis that will start an hour-and-a-half before.

How to watch the Champions League final from anywhere else in the world

Unfortunately, if you're outside the UK this weekend and try to watch that BT Sport coverage, we expect that you'll be out of luck as it inevitably be geo-blocked. That means you can't watch it outside of the home country due to rights reasons. But there's a handy little trick you can use to get around that, using a Virtual Private Network.

More commonly known as a VPN (you've probably already heard of them), the software allows you to virtually change your IP address to a server in another country so you appear to be in a completely different location. It's encrypted, making it also a safer way to navigate the web. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best option currently available.

ExpressVPN has the benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on loads of devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc and you'll also get 3 months FREE if you sign up to an annual plan. Check out Express VPN Once it's been downloaded and installed, open the app and select a UK server location (it's super easy) and then head over to either of the BT Sport website or its YouTube page from 8pm BST / 9pm CET / 3pm ET / midday PT / 5am AEST Sunday in time to live stream the match.

Where else has a Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream?

While there's a nice, easy and most importantly FREE way to watch in the UK, football fans across the globe aren't quite so fortunate. The coverage may be global but the official broadcasters for the US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand will all make you pay for the privilege:

Watch the Champions League final in the US

Got cable access to TNT or its Spanish-language equivalent Univision? Then you're immediately good to go. But don't worry if not, as you have other options. You can even effectively watch the game for FREE if you sign up to a free trial of an over-the-top streaming service such as fuboTV , Hulu with Live TV , Playstation Vue , DirecTV Now or Sling TV .

Watch the Champions League final in Australia

Subscription service Optus Sport is the only way to live stream the Spurs vs Liverpool game Down Under. Once you have that sorted, the next question is how you intend to wake up in time for the 5am AEST kick-off.

Watch the Champions League final in Canada

If you haven't yet heard of streaming service DAZN, then you soon will. It keeps picking up bigger and bigger sporting events. Its latest coup is the Champions League final, with kick-off at Toronto time at 3pm. DAZN costs $20 per month or $150 per year in Canada - but at least there's a FREE trial that you can enjoy if you've not watched DAZN before.

Watch the Champions League final in New Zealand

How does breakfast with a side of football sound? It's a 7am kick-off in New Zealand. But you'll need to be a Sky Sports subscriber if you want to watch Spurs vs Liverpool.

Ideal if you're in one of those countries and have the relevant subscription, but there's no need to worry if you're abroad and still want to watch your domestic Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream. Cast your eyes upward to learn how to watch the match as it happens with a VPN.

Image courtesy of Shutterstock