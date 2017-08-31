LG V30 is a contender for 2017's sexiest smartphone

Today at IFA 2017 LG announced the V30, the big phone that looks to take on Samsung's Note 8.

The screen is obviously the key feature here, the LG V30 features a 6-inch 18:9 OLED FullVision display (yet, still manages to be 8mm shorter and 3mm narrower than its predecessor, thanks to the bezel-less design).

You've got LG's cool dual camera set up on the back, with a 16MP and 13MP sensor to capture wide-angles and super wide-angle shots. LG boasts this is the first smartphone to feature an f/1.6 aperture, which should make it better in low light conditions.

Audiophiles will be kept happy by the inclusion of a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC and a set of earphones by B&O PLAY included in the box. The V30 supports Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) technology that allows for high-resolution audio streaming, and allows you to apply digital filters to adjust the audio profile of the device.

The V30 will come running Android 7.1.2 Nougat out of the box, but you can expect a Oreo upgrade soon.

While Samsung has focused on Bixby, LG is fully in-bed with Google Assistant (our current favourite mobile voice assistant). In fact, Assistant will have LG specific features, such as the ability to launch the front facing camera by asking LG to take a selfie, and integration with LG's home appliances.

The LG V30 will be available in South Korea on September 21 and expand to more markets from there. We seriously hope LG decides to bring this one to the UK (it hasn't with previous V-range phones).

