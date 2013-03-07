LG to launch 55-inch OLED TV in July

UK first market to see 4.5mm thick set after Korean launch; priced at £9,999

LG has revealed that its 55-inch OLED TV will be arriving on UK shelves this July, making it second market it will launch in after South Korea.

The TV – which is just 4.5mm thick – is currently being showcased at Harrods, and is available for pre-order. It will retail for £9,999.

"We are proud to be the first in the world to offer consumers a big screen OLED TV," said Brian Na, president of LG Electronics UK.

"LG's next generation display is a true game changer, which will forever alter the way we think about TVs. Since OLED TV was first unveiled, we've been working tirelessly to bring what we call 'the ultimate display' to market."

Andrew Mackay, UK commercial director of Home Entertainment and Home Appliances added: "Following the LG launch and supply to the Korean market earlier in the year, the UK is proud to be the next market to launch LG OLED TV, as this innovative and premium model launches first in Europe to UK consumers."

