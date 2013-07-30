LG teases G2 QuickWindow case

LG has teased its upcoming G2 smartphone ahead of its officially unveiling next month.

The company gave gadget fans a glimpse of the G2's first big accessory – the QuickWindow case.

Those of you who are sharp eyed will recognise it as being similar to Samsung's S View cover for the Galaxy S4.

Both devices known when the cover is closed and display different information on the screen.

However, LG's version of the smart case is significantly more advanced than Samsung's effort.

Whereas Samsung's S View case would allow the S4 to display the time and alerts, LG's smart cover offers the option of displaying a clock, weather report, alarm, music player, incoming phone retails and text messages.

The QuickWindow isn't on all the time though. It is activated with the swipe of a finger on the open window.

"“LG's newest premium accessory delivers practical and stylish options while protecting the smartphone, which for many consumers is a significant investment,” said Dr Jong-seok Park, president and chief executive of LG's mobile division.

"Our smartphone designers have in mind the type of case they'd like to see on their designs.

“So it made a lot of sense for LG designers to share with our customers their vision of the perfect accessory.”

The smart case will come in seven colours. They are white, blue, yellow, red, purple, mint and black.

The LG G2 is due to be officially unveiled on August 7th in New York.