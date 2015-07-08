LG strapped a G4 to a drone just to show off its camera

LG is evidently pretty pleased with the snapper it's slapped on its latest flagship phone, the LG G4, and what better way to show it off than attaching it to a drone and launching it into the air?

OK, there are probably a number of better, easier and safer ways to show off a camera, but none would result in such spectacular videos being captured.

With a 16 megapixel sensor and a bird's eye view of the land, the video the LG G4 took shows what the smartphone is capable of.

In the video, which can be watched below, the LG G4 managed to take some breathtaking footage – both as still photos and videos – of the landscape, and it proves to be a great showcase for the phone and its camera.