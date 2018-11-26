Levi's Cyber Monday Sale: Save 30-percent on everything online

Levi's is celebrating Cyber Monday in style by slashing the price of everything in its online store.

The fashion brand is giving everyone 30-percent off jeans, T-shirts, jackets and hoodies.

All you have to do is use the code "CYBER30" at checkout.

The promotion is live now, and will run until midnight tonight (26 November).

Levi's is known for creating classic pieces that stay in style – if you pick up a pair of 501 or a Trucker Jacker you'll be wearing it for years to come, so getting those items discounted is well worth it.

Head over to Levi's website to browse the full collection.

These are a few highlights:

Levi's Line 8 Unisex Trucker Jacket | £85 | now £59.50 Rooted in Levi's history, Line 8 is a future-focused approach to iconic Levi's style, featuring bold accents and unexpected details. This unisex trucker is fit for anything and made to go the distance. A bold new take on the our classic Sherpa Trucker II.View Deal

Levi's Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket | £110 | now £77 With a versatile silhouette and perfect length, the Original Trucker Jacket is your new go-to denim jacket. Layer it over any outfit for a timeless look. This one comes with soft sherpa for outdoor comfort. The original jean jacket since 1962. Our iconic truckers are fit for anything and made to go the distance. Levi's® trucker jackets are some of the most customised classics we make.View Deal

Levi's 511 Slim Fit Jeans | £85 | now £59.50 A modern slim with room to move, the 511™ Slim Fit Stretch Jeans are a classic since right now. These jeans sit below the waist with a slim fit from hip to ankle. This pair has just the right amount of stretch for all-day comfort. Cut close to the body, the 511™ Slim is a great alternative to the skinny jean-you'll get the same lean look with added comfort. The narrow leg also means endless style options. For a laid-back daytime look, try a slightly scrunched leg and sneakers. Once night rolls around, try a 2-inch cuff with a Chelsea boot.View Deal

Levi's 511 Slim Fit Bi-Stretch Jeans | £70 | now £49 A modern slim with room to move, the 511™ Slim Fit Stretch Jeans are a classic since right now. These jeans sit below the waist with a slim fit from hip to ankle. This pair has just the right amount of stretch for all-day comfort. Cut close to the body, the 511™ Slim is a great alternative to the skinny jean-you'll get the same lean look with added comfort. The narrow leg also means endless style options. For a laid-back daytime look, try a slightly scrunched leg and sneakers. Once night rolls around, try a 2-inch cuff with a Chelsea boot.View Deal

Levi's Extra Ankle Exposed Buttons Jeans | £70 | now £49 The Levi's® Mile High Super Skinny Jeans live up to their name, with an ultra-high rise and extra skinny leg. Made out of an advanced blend of Lycra and cotton fibres for extreme stretch. They sculpt and mold to flatter your frame and keep their shape with built-in recovery.View Deal