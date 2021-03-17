Cheap Lenovo laptop on sale: over $1,500 off the X390 Yoga 2-in-1 laptop

Lenovo is running its Semi Annual Sale throughout the month of March, offering incredible deals on their most popular laptops. With fan favorite laptops on sale including ThinkPad, IdeaPad and Legion gaming laptops, Lenovo's Semi-Annual Sale is the perfect opportunity to grab a new laptop on the cheap.

One of the better deals by far is on the ThinkPad X390 Yoga 2-in-1 laptop, which is getting a massive 62% discount during the savings event. Now starting at just $985.99, the X390 easily becomes one of the best laptops under $1,000 for personal, work or even school use.

Lenovo ThinkPad X390 Yoga 2-n-1 Laptop Now: $985.99 | Was: $2,567 | Savings: $1,581.01 (61%)

A must-see deal on one of Lenovo's top 2-in-1's, this Annual Sale doorbuster deal takes over $1,500 off an incredible laptop. Loaded with an 8th Gen Intel i5 VPRO CPU paired with 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD, the X390 delivers plenty of power for just about anything you can throw at it.View Deal

Easily one of the best 2-in-1 laptops on sale this month, Lenovo's deal is a must-see for anyone shopping for a new rig.

Designed with business users in mind, the X390 2-in-1 is the perfect companion laptop for jobs that are a bit more resource intensive like Excel or Photoshop. That said, the specs under the hood and the incredible price make this laptop suitable for both personal and academic use.

While the X390 has seen some substantial discounts in the past, this is by far the largest it has gotten in some time. Lenovo's got some killer doorbuster deals of up to 60% off across their site but this is by far the most popular, offering the most value for the buck.

Lenovo's laptop deal offers an incredible deal on one of the most popular 2-in-1 laptops available, The value here is unmatched in terms of price and performance, providing an all-around beast of a machine at an unbeatable price point. Don't sit on this one long, it'll be gone at the end of the month!

