Lenovo unveils K80 smartphone with huge 4000mAh battery

The Achilles' heel of modern phones has always been the battery life, so it's always good when a phone comes along that tries to address that problem…

Lenovo has answered your phone-charging woes with its latest smartphone, dubbed the K80.

The Android handset packs a massive 4000mAh battery, which should happily provide around two days of use without having to be plugged in.

It also notably offers 4GB RAM, one of the few smartphones that does so. While apps haven't developed far enough to make the most of so much RAM, it should no doubt make performance that little bit quicker.

The K80 is shaping up as a direct competitor to the Asus ZenFone 2, which launched at CES 2015 as the first smartphone to pack 4GB of RAM.

While the K80 isn't the slimmest device around measuring in at 8.5mm, it'll no doubt please those who can't bear the battery on pricey phones like the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.

Other specs include a 5.5-inch 1080p display, 64-bit Intel Atom processor clocked at 1.8GHz, 64GB of storage and a 13MP camera with optical image stabilisation.

The K80 also runs Android Lollipop and comes in black, silver, and red colour options.

It'll land in China on April 30 with a $290 price tag, but there's no word on whether or not it'll ever hit international shores at this stage. We'll let you know of any updates, so stay tuned.