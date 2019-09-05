Lenovo Smart Display 7 is the Amazon Echo Show 5 rival IFA 2019 needed

Lenovo Smart Display 7 - key specs (Image credit: Lenovo) Dimensions: 155 x 176 x 83mm

Screen: 7-inch IPS touchscreen, 1024 x 600

CPU: MediaTek 8167S 1.5GHz

Camera: 2 MP wide-angle

Assistant: The Google Assistant

Audio: 2 x 1.5-inch 5W Stereo Speakers

Mic: Dual Microphone Array

Price: £129

Release date: Q3, 2019

Lenovo has announced a new, smaller variant of its T3 Award 2019 winning Lenovo Smart Display at IFA 2019. The Lenovo Smart Display 7 delivers a scaled down version of the 10-inch original that has been designed to fit in rooms where space is at a premium.

Despite its small size, the Smart Display 7 still delivers the same functionality of previous display, allowing users to stream music, watch videos, control their smart home devices, browse photos, make video calls, check the weather and the traffic, as well as ask The Google Assistant for answers and advice.

The Smart Display 7's screen is a seven inch IPS touch panel with resolution of 1024 x 600, making it slightly bigger than Amazon's latest screen-packing Echo, the Amazon Echo Show 5.

The system is powered by a 1.5 GHz MediaTek CPU, while audio is handled by a brace of 5W stereo speakers, which fire out forwards from under the screen. As the Display 7 has been designed to be a hyper compact smart home hub, the device is also equipped with a far-field dual mic array, which allows commands to be issued to it from distance.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Future)

In terms of colourways, only Blizzard White is available, and in terms of connectivity the Smart Display 7 allows connection by WiFi (2.4Ghz and 5Ghz, MIMO) and via Bluetooth 5.0. In terms of privacy, the device features a TrueBlock Camera Shutter (manually operated) and a microphone mute button, too.

From our perspective at T3 this seems like a smart and natural new product entry by Lenovo, which offers the excellent package delivered in the Lenovo Smart Display, but in a new compact form factor that will make it ideal for apartment and small home usage.

The reason why the Amazon Echo Show 5 has seen such popularity since its release is that it can easily be fitted on busy kitchen counter, desk, or sideboard, and remains minimalist and unobtrusive when not in use.

Pricing in the UK is £129 and release is scheduled for Q3 2019. More information about the Lenovo Smart Home 7 can be found on its maker's official website.