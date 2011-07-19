Lenovo IdeaPad P1 Windows 7 tablet officially unveiled

Lenovo Windows 7 tablet officially unveiled as the Lenovo IdeaPad P1

Lenovo has officially announced it latest tablet with the IdeaPad P1 to forgo the standard Android inclusion in favour of a Windows 7 filling.

Following on from the Google Android OS powered Lenovo ThinkPad and Lenovo IdeaPad K1, the Chinese tech manufacturer has officially unveiled the P1, a 10.1-inch tablet device that is to adopt a business approach with the inclusion of the PC-centric Windows 7 operating system.

Whilst it is unlikely Apple and its market dominating iPad 2 tablet will be troubled by the newly announce ThinkPad P1, the Lenovo device is to feature a reasonable array of specs with a 1.5GHz Intel processor and 1280 x 800p 10.1-inch multi-touch display.

As well as boasting the usual array of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity options the Microsoft OS running Lenovo tablet is to land hosting USB 2.0 and microSD ports with the business angle taken care of thanks to 2GB of RAM, up to 64GB of SSD storage and an attached stylus. UK release details and pricing for this 2-megapixel camera touting device have yet to be announced.

Via: GeekyGadgets